More than 500 patients queuing for hospital bed on Tuesday

More than 500 patients who required admission to a hospital bed were waiting on trolleys or on wards on Tuesday morning, nurses have said.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said there were 508 people waiting for a bed. It said 383 were in an emergency department while 125 were in wards elsewhere in a hospital.

The INMO said the hospitals worst affected by overcrowding were University Hospital Limerick, where there were 52 patients waiting for a bed; Cork University Hospital where 50 patients were on trolleys or on wards and Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore which had 38 patients queuing for a bed.

On Monday y the INMO said there were 449 patients on trolleys or on wards in hospitals around the country waiting for a bed.

The HSE said on Monday that its new plan for addressing the additional pressures facedby hospitals in the winter will be sent to the Department of Health for approval in the coming days.

The Irish Times reported on Tuesday that an official HSE evaluation of how the additional pressure on the health service was handled last winter - which saw record levels of hospital overcrowding and more than 700 patients on trolleys on occasions - concluded that special Government funding effectively came too late to be of optimal use.

Separately on Wednesday the INMO will announce whether it is to ballot its members for industrial action over pay.

The executive committee of the nurses’ union has been considering the issue since Monday .

Nurses who are members of the INMO and the Psychiatric Nurses Association last month decisively rejected Government pay proposals aimed at tackling recruitment and retention difficulties.