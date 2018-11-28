More than 40,000 homes without power as ‘Storm Diana’ warnings issued

More than 40,000 homes and businesses are without power due to Storm Diana, the ESB has confirmed.

Met Éireann said the storm would produce some severe and potentially damaging winds as it moves northwards to the west of Ireland.

The power problems began at 8am in Kerry and the west Cork area, and since then winds have moved eastwards into Waterford and Wexford, with some faults in Carlow/Kilkenny.

Derek Hynes of ESB said that the 40,000 homes and businesses without power are predominantly in the south of the country.

He said the ESB was primarily concerned with people out and about from safety perspective.

“We are urging people to be careful and aware of fallen trees, lines or the wind itself, we think the bulk of the storm will pass by 2pm-3pm so we’re expecting the number to rise, will be greater than 40,000 by the time the storm passes,” Mr Hynes told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke programme.

“By mid afternoon we will have a good estimate as to when all of those will have power back, we will have information on our powercheck app, and through all of other social media channels, trying to update everybody.

“We expect the weather over coming days to remain blustery which may make our repair and restoration effort a little more difficult that normal. But really we are hoping that by mid afternoon we will have all of our crews who have been on standby all morning, out and deployed when it is safe to do so,” he added.

Mr Hynes said staff on standby were mostly in counties with an orange weather alert in place.

They would be deployed “as soon as a local risk assessment can be carried out to determine that it is safe. With wind speeds of 80km per hour and gusts of up to 130km/h per hour it’s not safe to be out working, particularly at the top of a pole, so we’re holding most of those crews back until the weather has passed and we can get them on the road as quickly as possible then.”

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for the 26 counties and it said winds were expected to reach mean wind speeds of 55 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

Two orange level wind warnings have been issued for the southern and western coastal counties of Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, Clare and Galway. The met office said there was potential for for orange level winds with mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h and gusts of 110 to 130km/h.

These will mostly occur in coastal regions of these counties and around high ground and there was also the added risk of coastal flooding due to very high seas, Met Éireann said in a forecast for Wednesday.

Meteorologist Evelyn Cusack of Met Éireann said that the strongest winds were affecting Cork and Kerry, with average wind speeds of over 80km/h per hour and the highest gusts were 110km/h per hour.

She said the storm was at its height in the south west and that winds will increase across the rest of the country as the afternoon progresses, but the worst is off the coast.

“Diana is being subsumed by the normal Atlantic low pressure to the west of Ireland, then is going to head on towards Iceland.

“There will be a couple of hours of strong winds for the afternoon, so the work commute will be quite windy this evening,” Ms Cusack added.

She said the weather will improve in the south west first and then move up the coast, it will be blustery for the rest of the week, unsettled with some heavy spells of rain.

“We’re into normal type of weather now. There is heavy rain coming in from Kerry up to Mayo and up to Donegal.”

High winds have brought down a number of trees on some arterial routes around Cork city and county resulting in delays and gardaí have urged motorists to exhibit caution and patience .

More than a dozen flights in and out of Cork and Dublin airports were cancelled earier on Wednesday as a severe weather warning was put in place for western and southern coastal areas.

Irish Rail said all trains were operating on all routes, with no issues arising. It said it would provide updates throughout the day with any storm impacts.

Weather warnings are issued “to protect the lives and livelihoods of all of the nation’s citizens, and to mitigate damage to property and disturbance to economic activity at times of severe weather”, Met Éireann says.

Yellow level weather alerts are to notify those who are at risk because of their location and/or activity, and to allow them to take preventative action. Such warnings are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population, but only to those exposed to risk by nature of their location and/or activity.

Orange warnings are for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly on people in the affected areas and they are issued to allow people prepare themselves for the anticipated conditions.

Met Éireann says red level warnings “should be a comparatively rare event”.

These are issued to warn people to take action to protect themselves and their property.