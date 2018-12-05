More than 280 new weekly train services on mainly commuter routes announced

More than 280 new weekly train services, primarily across Maynooth, Drogheda and Phoenix Park tunnel commuter routes, will launch this Sunday as part of Iarnród Éireann’s expansion of off-peak services.

The changes to timetables will include up to 44 new train services each weekday and more than 60 new weekend services on Saturdays and Sundays with a boost in the number of trains on Maynooth and Drogheda lines.

The majority of new weekday services will be introduced across Maynooth, Drogheda and Phoenix Park Tunnel Commuter routes, while there will also be an extra daily service each way between Dublin and Sligo.

Changes to weekend services will include extended morning and evening operating hours between Maynooth and Connolly on Sundays and more off-peak trains between Maynooth/Drogheda and Connolly.

Phoenix Park Tunnel services, which are currently only used at peak times, will be expanded to include Monday to Friday off-peak services between Hazelhatch and Grand Canal Dock. There will also be time alterations on Rosslare Europort/Dublin Connolly services and more intervals on Saturday DART services.

Following public consultations Iarnród Éireann will also introduce a number of morning northern commuter trains to Portmarnock, Clongriffin and Howth Junction with one evening commuter service stopping off at Clongriffin and Portmarnock. There will be an additional early morning 06.52 DART from Connolly to Malahide to provide a connection for northbound northern commuter services along with revised timings on the Sligo/Dublin Connolly route services to “improve punctuality”.

An Iarnród Éireann spokesman said the timetable changes, which come into effect from December 9th, would give “greater flexibility and options” to customers travelling on commuter routes throughout the day, in the evenings and at the weekend. He added that the expansion of the Phoenix Park tunnel service to off-peak hours was a very welcome development.

Late night Christmas DART and commuter services also kick off this weekend, with extended night services available every Friday and Saturday night from Friday, December 7th until Christmas.

The Christmas schedule will run up to 01.55am on routes from Pearse, Connolly to Howth, Greystones, Dundalk, Maynooth and Kildare.

There will also be late night services running until 2.55am on Monday, December 31st following the city’s New Year’s eve celebrations.

Fares for late-night services will be charged at the normal rate and customers can use leapcards or pay by cash. Weekly, monthly and annual tickets are also valid on late night services.

Iarnród Éireann confirmed there would be security personnel on board trains during late night services to ensure customer safety.