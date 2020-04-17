More than 250 cannabis plants seized from Killarney growhouse

More than 250 cannabis plants with a potential estimated street value of over €200,000 have been seized during a search of a growhouse in Killarney, Co Kerry.

Gardaí raided the house and surrounding land outside of Killarney town on Thursday. A large number of recently planted cannabis plants were seized.

If grown to maturity and sold, the plants would have an estimated street value of €206,000, gardaí said.

Gardaí also seized €2,500 in cash, a weighing scales and €100 in cannabis herb.

The search was conducted by the Kerry divisional drugs unit, local officers from Killarney and the southern region dog unit.

No arrests were made, but the Garda investigation is ongoing.