More than €250,000 of cannabis seized in Monaghan

Gardaí have seized more than €250,000 woth of cannabis plants following a raid on what they described as a “highly sophisticated” grow house.

Gardaí­ in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, discovered the grow house at a residential premises on Coolshannagh Road, Monaghan, on Saturday.

During the course of the search more than 320 cannabis plants at a mature stage of growth were discovered. The plants have an estimated street value of €256,000

The premises was sealed off for a forensic technical examination, no arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.