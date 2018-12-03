More than €250,000 of cannabis seized in Monaghan
Gardaí discover about 320 mature plants in raid on ‘highly sophisticated’ grow house
Cannabis plants in a Co Monaghan grow house which was raided by gardaí. Photograph: Garda
Gardaí have seized more than €250,000 woth of cannabis plants following a raid on what they described as a “highly sophisticated” grow house.
Gardaí in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, discovered the grow house at a residential premises on Coolshannagh Road, Monaghan, on Saturday.
During the course of the search more than 320 cannabis plants at a mature stage of growth were discovered. The plants have an estimated street value of €256,000
The premises was sealed off for a forensic technical examination, no arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.