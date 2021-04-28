More than 140 animals rescued from Dublin petting farm

More than 140 animals have been taken to a shelter from a North Dublin petting farm after concerns had been raised about their welfare.

Inspectors from the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) attended the farm in the north of the county on Wednesday, April 21st, at the request of the gardaí, according to the charity. There had been concerns reported about the welfare of a large number of animals on the property.

After the initial inspection, the owners surrendered all of the animals and over 140 were removed by the DSPCA and brought to its shelter in Rathfarnham. The DSPCA’s veterinary team have examined the animals, including 31 dogs, 46 rabbits, 9 guinea pigs, 6 Geese, 37 chickens, 9 pigeons, 6 Goats, 2 ponies and their foals, and a heavily pregnant donkey.

Most of the adult dogs were female and four were nursing young puppies, a spokeswoman for the DSPCA said. Each of the dogs had matted coats and there were also many pregnant and nursing rabbits.

“All of these animals are now in the care of the DSPCA animal care staff and will be looking for homes shortly,” the spokeswoman said.

An appeal will be launched shortly to find homes for the large number of rabbits and guinea pigs as well as the chickens and roosters. Some other animals that were surrendered, including geese, pigs and a number of horses and donkeys, have been relocated to other animal Charities.