Morale has never been so low, say nurses on Cork picket

Nurses have become even more resolute in their struggle for improved pay and conditions because of the Government’s failure to engage in meaningful talks to resolve the issue, INMO members on the picket line in Cork said this morning.

According to senior nurse manager at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork, Margaret Frahill, nurses have been incensed by the Government’s failure to address pay and conditions while at the same time appearing happy to stand over dramatic increases in the cost of the National Children’s Hospital.

“People are even angrier on the picket line this morning after hearing Simon Harris yesterday – the fact that the government would not engage in meaningful talks with us while they seem happy allow the cost of the National Children’s Hospital spiral out of control really has made people even more resolute.

“We have said we are being undervalued but this is a real sign that we are being undervalued in our own country – the fact that they leave us out in this weather for three days when we want to be on the wards looking after patients is a real sign of disrespect but people are prepared now for the long haul.”

A member of the INMO national executive, Ms Frahill has been nursing for 40 years but said she has never seen the situation so bad with morale in the profession at its lowest ever point as more and more nurses are opting to either leave the profession or go abroad to work.

And she pointed to the composition of the 60 or so INMO members on the picket line outside the MUH on Thursday morning as proof of her point with a noticeable lack of nurses in their late 30s and 40s as most were either young nurses starting out or older more mature nurses.

“They are either nurses in their 20s or else those over 50 – there are very few in their 30s and 40s – I’m 40 years nursing but there are very few of my age group left nursing now – health care has changed beyond recognition and the pay just doesn’t relate to the work that we do now.

“It’s a very different health care today – we have greater complexity, greater acuity, shorter length of stay, an aging population, a growing population and all the young graduates talk about is leaving the profession or going to another country – it’s at rock bottom at the moment.”