Monday reopening to see public transport operate revised timetable as face coverings advised

Bus, train and tram services will continue to operate a revised timetable from next Monday with extra capacity to be added across public transport as required, the National Transport Agency (NTA) has said.

All passengers are advised to wear face coverings when using public transport from next week following Government advice that people use facemasks in crowded indoor locations and when on public transportation as Covid-19 restrictions begin to be lifted.

NTA chief executive Anne Graham urged people to only use public transport if their “journey is essential” and to otherwise considering cycling or walking to their destination where feasible.

“If public transport is their only option, they should follow public health guidance when travelling,” Ms Graham said.

The NTA said any anticipated increase in passenger numbers would be “closely monitored” and that “enhanced daily cleaning” would continue to take place including the daily sanitising of frequently touched surfaces on board all vehicles and at depots and terminal points across the country.

Almost all buses, trains and trams are now receiving at least one additional cycle of cleaning during the day, a statement from the transport authority said.

The NTA said it would publish proposals “shortly” around the provision of enhanced public transport services in line with the Government’s roadmap for reopening society and that any decisions would be guided by the National Public Health Emergency Team and advice from the chief medical officers.

An NTA spokeswoman said on Friday that it was not expecting crowds on public transport from Monday but that it did anticipate a small rise in numbers.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross confirmed this week that additional funding would be provided to ensure public transport services continue despite the drop in fare income.

The deaths of a further 16 people from Covid-19 were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Friday night as well as an additional 129 cases.

Fears of shopping frenzy at hardware and garden centres

The long-awaited easing of the Covid-19 lockdown will begin as scheduled on Monday, after the Government on Friday gave the go-ahead for the first stage in lifting the restrictions that have brought commercial and social life to a halt since March.

But there is anxiety in Government that people will “descend on hardware stores and garden centres in large numbers” once the rules are relaxed, resulting in a rise in rates of infection.

The announcement that the easing of the lockdown would go ahead was accompanied by warnings that it was the first step in a long process, and was contingent on the continued suppression of the disease.

At a press conference in Government Buildings on Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar – flanked by Minister for Health Simon Harris, Minister for Business Heather Humphreys and chief medical officer Tony Holohan – said it was a “calculated evidence-based risk to ease the lockdown”.

Mr Varadkar said the Government was now advising the wearing of face coverings on public transport and in crowded indoor locations.

But Dr Holohan warned that “we cannot regard face coverings as some sort of magic shield . . . It’s a supplement to the other measures we are recommending.”

He said that the evidence “isn’t very strong” about their use, stressing that handwashing and social distancing were more important. “This is an additional hygiene measure, it’s not a magic bullet for this disease, and that has to be understood.”

The first phase of the reopening of the country will see construction and other outdoor work permitted, some retail outlets such as hardware – but not homeware – shops allowed to open their doors and groups of four people allowed to meet outdoors once they observe social distancing. Retailers expressed disappointment at the late exclusion of homeware stores but Mr Harris said “now is not the time to decide I’m going to dicky up the house”.

The Taoiseach said he expected to get reports of rules being broken in shops and businesses when the restrictions are eased next week.

There will be an inspection regime, he said, managed in the first instance by a “warden” in each workplace and building site who will ensure that social distancing and other measures are in place. The Health and Safety Authority will have the power to shut down businesses or building sites that are not complying with the rules.

Mr Varadkar admitted there was some fear in Government that the easing of the lockdown would prompt people to ignore the need for continued social distancing and other measures to combat the spread of the virus.