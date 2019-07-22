Monday and Tuesday to see temperatures hit at least 26 degrees

Temperatures are set to reach up to 28 degrees in parts of Ireland on Monday, forecasters are predicting.

Met Éireann says the east of the country especially can look forward to basking in warm, sunny, summer weather on Monday and Tuesday.

“Temperatures will reach the mid-20s, particularly in the greater Dublin region, north Leinster and into east Ulster on Monday,” said forecaster Matthew Martin.

“We are looking at 25 degrees, 26 degrees - possibly up to 28 degrees in some areas.”

Monday will be warm and humid but slightly cooler in the coast along the west and south and it remain humid overnight.

Mr Martin said Tuesday looks like it would be “another good day”, warm and mostly dry with temperatures ranging from 20 to 26 degrees.

Morning mist and drizzle will affect Munster and south Leinster tomorrow morning before being replaced with sunny spells. The best of the sunshine will be in parts of Ulster and north Leinster.

From Tuesday evening, conditions will turn more unsettled with showers spreading from the southeast, bringing the thundery downpours in the east and north.

Outbreaks of rain will push in off the Atlantic to affect the southwest and west. Lowest temperatures will fall back to around 14 to 17 degrees in mainly light to moderate southerly or southeasterly breezes.

The remainder of the week will be less warm and more unsettled.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks while Thursday will see more rain with potentially heavy downpours over the western half of the country, bringing a risk of spot flooding.

The outlook for the weekend is for the mixed weather, with Sunny spells and scattered showers, to continue.