Missing pregnant teenager Zoe Hitchcock safe and well
Missing from home since December 25th and today failed to attend Coombe hospital appointment
Zoe Hitchcock: missing from her home since December 25th.
Missing 16-year-old Zoe Hitchcock has been located safe and well, according to gardaí. She is seven months pregnant.
The teenager had been missing from her home since December 25th and today failed to attend the Coombe hospital in Dublin for a scheduled appointment. Investigating officers had been concerned for her wellbeing.