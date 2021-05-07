Missing Dublin woman found ‘safe and well’
Gardaí had issued appeal for Michelle O’Riain (36 ) who had not been seen in over a week
Michelle O’Riain
A Dublin woman who had been missing for over a week has been found safe and well.
Michelle O’Riain (36) was last seen in the Sandymount area on Thursday, April 29th.
Gardaí issued an appeal on Friday for anyone who may have seen her to contact them.
On Saturday, gardaí thanked the public for their assistance in finding her and said she had been located “safe and well”.