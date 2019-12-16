Missing Dublin couple found ‘safe and well’ after six-day search

A Dublin couple missing for almost a week have been found.

A search operation was launched in Co Wexford for Bernard and Carol Devine (both 53) from Woodford Lane in Portmarnock who went missing on last Tuesday morning, December 10th.

A silver BMW car, which is believed to belong to the couple, was found on Friday near Carne beach in the south of the county.

Gardaí and locals searched an area near Rosslare Harbour and nearby Our Lady’s Island, assisted by local volunteers.

An update posted on Monday at 11.25am on Our Lady’s Island Facebook page stated:

“The couple have been found safe and well. Thank you all for your help, support and sharing the messages. The family greatly appreciate it.”