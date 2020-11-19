Mink farms cull ordered over Covid-19 concerns

The Department of Agriculture has ordered the cull of mink at three farms in Donegal, Laois and Kerry following a recommendation from the State’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Dr Holohan recommended the cull of all farmed mink “as a matter of urgency” following outbreaks of Covid -19 on mink farms in Denmark, Greece Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Italy, as well the United States.

There are concerns that mink could pass a mutated strain of coronavirus back to humans and negatively affect efforts to secure effective vaccines.

Speaking about the risk recently, Dr Gerald Barry, assistant professor in virology at the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine who specialises in zoonotic infection – passing of disease from animal to human populations – said the discovery that mink infect humans, “creates a kind of Pandora’s box around animals infecting humans and the possibility of animal reservoirs.”

Such reservoirs, he explained, could make it far more challenging to eradicate the virus than if it was specific to humans. Smallpox was eradicated in part because it did not find a footing among animals capable of returning it to the human population.

Apart form the three mink farms - the only such farms in the State - which have been contacted by the Department of Agriculture, there are up to 33,000 mink in the wild, according to an estimate by the National parks and Wildlife Service.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice called for wild mink to be included in a cull of the species on farms in Ireland.

“If a cull is to take place on the three mink farms in Ireland, then we must take the opportunity to eradicate the mink in the wild.

“They are a scourge on the countryside, particularly when it comes to lambs and native birds,” the Roscommon TD said.

Mink and other fur farming stopped in England and Wales in 2000, and in Scotland and Northern Ireland two years later. There is a commitment in the Programme for Government to phase out mink farming in Ireland.

However, a retired mink farmer has described as “shocking” the proposed cull.

Redmond O’Hanlon told RTÉ Radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that he could not understand the proposal since there were no Covid cases linked to mink farms in Ireland.

The suggestion was like a case of foot-and-mouth being reported in Donegal and then a decision being made to cull all cattle in the country, he said.

Mr O’Hanlon said that other countries like Russia, Canada, China and the US had not culled their mink breeding populations.