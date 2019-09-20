Minister Jim Daly to leave politics to spend time with family

Fine Gael junior minister Jim Daly has announced he will not be standing for the party in next year’s general election and will leave politics to spend more time with his family.

The Cork South West TD and Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People said he was no longer able to balance his political and personal life. He confirmed his intention in a video posted on his site on Friday morning.

“It has been a very, very difficult decision for me to make, and I’ve made it purely on personal grounds,” he said.

Mr Daly said he had spent the past 16 years putting “politics and the people of west Cork first” and said he now wanted “to concentrate on my five young children and put them as my top priority”.

He added that “in order to do this properly unfortunately I cannot continue in public life spending three or four days in Dublin each week”.

Reacting to the annoucement, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Mr Daly had met him earlier this week to inform him of the decision .

“Jim is a close colleague and has done a stellar job as Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People,” he said.

“I have always admired his directness, his capacity for independent thought and his unique way of doing things. He has secured massive resources for mental health, with the budget for that area now approaching €1 billion per annum,” he continued.

The Taoiseach said Mr Daly was “pressing on with plans to make the Fair Deal scheme fairer for farmers and business people, and a new transformative statutory scheme for home care”.

He concluded by saying Fine Gael had a “excellent candidate” already selected for the Cork South West constituency and said Senator Tim Lombard would “build on our last performance in the next election”.

The party got 32 per cent of the first preferences in Cork South West in the last general election.