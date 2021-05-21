Minister ‘hopeful’ supports to enable pubs to reopen will be announced shortly

Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin has said she is “hopeful” that an announcement will be made shortly on supports for thousands of so-called “wet pubs” across the country to enable them to serve during the summer.

Speaking on Friday, Ms Martin told reporters that the situation was “more complex” than for venues that serve food, but she is confident that progress is being made on the issue of supports for pubs that don’t have a dining option.

“I’m hopeful that very shortly there will be an announcement that will be of benefit to thousands of wet pubs across the country in relation to supports.”

She said also that she hopes the Government will next week produce a roadmap for international tourism. “It is really critical for tourism to recover, it accounts for 75 per cent of the tourism revenue and I’m acutely aware of that,” she said.

She said she would be advocating for indoor dining to return “as soon as possible in July” due to its “critical importance to the industry”, but said the Government would be reminded of the public health advice in this area, and would hope to bring more certainty to the situation next week.

Tourism and arts

She said “we’re entering a period of hope when it comes to opening up the sector”, but that supports for the most impacted sectors, including the tourism and arts sectors in her own brief, would not be confronted with a cliff edge.

“All of that will be examined in the context of the national economic recovery plan, and I’d hope that would be announced shortly, and that will address the sectors that have been most impacted.”

“You have to look at the off-peak period as well and the supports needed... and that’s what I’ll be examining and considering with my Cabinet colleagues.”

Ms Martin, who is also deputy leader of the Green Party, said she would like to bring test live performances forward to June rather than July. “We want to get them back performing and working again and I would hope to have some indication on that next week when we make the announcements on Friday.”