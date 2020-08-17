Minister for Health warns more deaths likely to follow spike in Covid-19 cases

The Minister for Health has said he expects an increase in the number of deaths and hospitalisations as a result of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

Stephen Donnelly said the daily number of cases is increasing and, therefore, the fatality rate was expected to increase. More than 250 cases of Covid-19 were reported over the weekend.

“If you look at the daily number of cases, it is going up,” Mr Donnelly told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. “If you look at the sad reality, there can be a time lag between cases and hospitalisations... it stands to reason that there will be a fatality rate following that.”

Further restrictions to protect the elderly and other vulnerable groups from Covid-19 are to be considered on Monday by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) amid “deep concern” about a sharp increase in confirmed cases.

Sources indicated that the team would consider potentially “significant” new measures to slow the spread of the virus.

Dr Glynn briefed Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan on Sunday and is understood to have outlined concerns about house parties and socialising being responsible for the growing number of cases.

Senior Government sources said there was growing anxiety about “Covid fatigue” among the public now people were travelling around the country after being advised to holiday in the State and could also visit other peoples’ homes.

Dr Glynn warned that every county had experienced some new Covid-19 cases in the last fortnight and that this would need to be taken into account by Nphet.

Mr Donnelly said there are no plans to bring in local restrictions in any other part of the country. Restriction in Kildare, Laois and Offaly are due to be lifted on Sunday week.

He also said that a report into the outbreaks in nursing homes is being addressed in a new report which will be published on Tuesday containing 86 recommendations.

He said Nphet is examining a “massive” increase in testing in Direct Provision centres and in meat processing plants and there is a review on testing turnaround times which he admitted has become “strained”.

Mr Donnelly said the scenes from the Berlin D2 bar, where videos on social media showed a barman pouring spirits into the mouths of customers, at the weekend were a “slap in the face for everyone who is trying to suppress the virus”.

But he said of the 3,000 licensed premises that have been allowed to open, there have been just 27 breaches of the Covid-19 guidelines and the “vast majority of men and women in the country are doing what is right”.

Berlin bar co-owner Jay Bourke said the scenes at the bar had left him “very unhappy indeed and embarrassed” but having reviewed four hours of CCTV footage, he said the incident involved was an aberration and the crowd had been generally well behaved. The barman had got carried away, he said.

Infectious diseases expert Professor Paddy Mallon has called for “swift, reactive and responsive” measures for people breaking Covid-19 guidelines on social distancing.

Prof Mallon said images from the Berlin Bar had been “very disappointing” to the general public and to health care workers. The reaction had been summed up well by hospitality sector representatives who said that they had been let down.

“In general we just need an element of refocus, we need to maintain the level of engagement over a long period of time to make clear the focus.”