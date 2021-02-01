Michelle O’Neill to self-isolate after coming into contact with Covid-19 case

A further 11 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the North’s Department of Health announced on Monday.

It brings the total number of fatalities recorded by the Department to 1,861.

An additional 314 people tested positive for the virus.

The North’s hospitals are treating 735 people with Covid-19, including 64 in intensive care.

Meanwhile the North’s Deputy First Minister said on Monday she is to self-isolate after she was identified as a close contract of a coronavirus case.

Michelle O’Neill said on social media that she was self-isolating “due to a positive test result in my home,” but would continue working remotely.

Separately, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has launched an investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations at a loyalist funeral on Friday.

Chief Inspector Darren Fox said a “significant number of people gathered as part of the cortege” at the funeral of Hugh Hill in Belfast on Friday.

“As a result, police have commenced an investigation into the matter, evidence has been gathered, and where individuals are identified as potentially being in breach of the regulations, they will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service,” Chief Insp Fox said.

No more than 25 people are allowed to attend a funeral under the Covid-19 rules currently in force in Northern Ireland.

The North’s First Minister, Arlene Foster, told the BBC it was a “huge disappointment that people are not abiding by the rules, the rules are there for a reason, the rest of us abide by the rules and yet there are groups of people who believe that they are above the rules and that is wrong, everybody is equal under the law.”

‘Deeply wounding’

The police are also investigating the number of people who attended the funeral of former IRA member Eamon McCourt in Derry last week.

Both Ms Foster and the Ulster Unionist party leader, Steve Aiken, said nobody was above the law and the police should take action in such circumstances.

“Police need to be much more visible in what they are doing because it is unacceptable no matter what side it comes from, it shouldn’t be happening,” Mr Aiken said.

The SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said it was “deeply wounding” for those who followed the rules at their loved ones’ funerals to see “others appear to break the rules, and those rules not be enforced”.

On Monday the Orange Order announced that it has postponed a parade scheduled for May to mark the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Order said “any event that would attract large numbers of spectators is not viable or responsible at this time” and it had unanimously agreed to extend its directive that no Orange parades should take place until June 1st. – Additional reporting PA