Michelle O’Neill says sorry for hurt but insists she didn’t break coronavirus regulations

Northern Ireland’s deputy first minister has apologised for any hurt felt by grieving families as a result of her attendance at the funeral of Belfast republican Bobby Storey on Tuesday.

In a statement on Friday morning, Michelle O’Neill said she was “concerned” grieving families were “experiencing more hurt over recent days. I am sorry for that,” she said.

However Ms O’Neill defended her attendance at the funeral, and said she had followed the coronavirus regulations.

“If the regulations had prevented me from attending his funeral I would have obeyed those regulations,” she said.

“At the funeral and mass I kept to the regulations as I have advised others to do.”

The Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, also apologised, telling Newstalk that “I do understand that looking at the images of very busy pathways in west Belfast, and taking all of that in obviously has jolted, and has caused some hurt among some of those families, and for that I am very sorry.”

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd rejected comments by Ms McDonald on RTÉ radio that the police had played a role in the planning of the funeral. He said on Friday that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) “were not involved in the planning of this funeral and did not approve any plan for the funeral.”

He said that, “in line with long established good practice and in common with many other circumstances”, the police had “engaged with the organisers on the basis of no promises and no surprises, in order that they understood their obligations and to seek assurances in respect of public safety.”

All available evidence would be reviewed, he said. “Where there is any potential breach of the health protection regulations or breach of any other statute identified in respect of any individual, the matter will be referred to the PPS [Public Prosecution Service] for their consideration.”

The leaders of the five parties in the Northern Executive have been meeting on Friday to discuss the fallout from Ms O’Neill’s attendance at the funeral and the apparent breach of social distancing guidelines.

The four other parties in the Executive - the DUP, Ulster Unionists, SDLP and Alliance - believe the Executive’s public health message has been undermined, and have called for Ms O’Neill to step aside pending an investigation.

However the North’s first minister, Arlene Foster, said on Thursday that she would not collapse the Northern Executive. “Why would I punish the people of Northern Ireland for the bad behaviour of Sinn Féin?” she told UTV. “People expect me to lead, I will lead and I am not going to walk away from the government of Northern Ireland at a time when we are having severe challenges ahead of us.”

In her statement on Friday, Ms O’Neill said she would not step aside. “It is unfortunate that this matter has divided the Executive,” she said, adding that there was “important work to do.”

“We have made good progress in this despite all the difficulties. My commitment is to continue this work.”

“Covid-19 is still with us and I will continue to lead us through this and in to recovery,” said Ms O’Neill.

The deputy first minister was one of a number of senior Sinn Féin figures, including the party leader, Mary Lou McDonald, who attended the funeral of the former IRA member in west Belfast on Tuesday.

About 100 people, rather than the 10 permitted by the regulations in force at the time, attended the funeral Mass inside St Agnes’ Church, though it is understood social distancing arrangements were put in place and mourners were spread three to a pew.

Several thousand people gathered along the route of the cortège and hundreds of republicans, each standing at a distance from each other, formed a guard of honour. About 30 mourners walked behind the cortege, in apparent accordance with the regulations permitting a maximum of 30 people to meet outdoors.

Questions have also been raised over social distancing at the ceremony which took place at the Republican plot at Milltown Cemetery following the funeral, and whether or not it breached the regulations regarding unnecessary journeys.

Mr Storey was not buried in the cemetery, and was instead taken to Roselawn Crematorium for cremation.

Investigation

The Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) has called for an independent investigation into events at the crematorium, which is run by Belfast City Council. There have been claims that a number of council staff were sent home and Sinn Féin marshals were instead on the site, and that there were no further burials or cremations on Tuesday afternoon to accommodate Mr Storey’s funeral.

In a lengthy statement on Friday, the council said all cremations on Tuesday complied with the official guidance. Stewards “appointed by the family” were present to ensure “only those permitted by the family” were present, which the council said was “no different to what would normally be the case in a high profile cremation or one that would potentially attract high numbers of people or media.”

The council said 15 members of staff remained present, but some non-cremation staff did go home early to avoid staff being photographed, “as has happened with other high profile funerals or sensitive cremations in the past” and - given that the council did not know how many people might be present - to allow staff who did not need to be present to leave “before potential volumes of traffic and media arrived.”

An “operational decision” was made, the council said, “to hold the last three cremation slots of the day.

“This decision was made in order to ensure that there were no other cremations later that day - in order to protect the privacy of other members of the public and their cremation services.

“Belfast City Council did not know whether to anticipate high numbers or otherwise and therefore planned for all instances. This would be normal practice in the event of a high profile cremation.

“There is currently no waiting list at Roselawn Crematorium and no cremations were cancelled.

“Operational decisions like these, made by Belfast City Council are made impartially in what is often a complex and difficult political environment,” the council said.