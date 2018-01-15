Micheál Martin to reveal view on abortion up to 12 weeks

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said he will reveal his views soon on the recommendations for abortion up to 12 weeks when he finishes reading the various submissions made to the Oireachtas committee on the Eighth Amendment.

Mr Martin said he was on the record as favouring a referendum on the issue of abortion as he believed people were entitled to be consulted. But Fianna Fáil had given each member of the parliamentary party a free vote when it comes before the Dáil.

“I have said that I don’t believe that any woman who becomes pregnant as a result of rape or incest or other criminal offences should be forced to go through with that pregnancy. I also believe the situation should be changed in relation to fatal foetal abnormalities,” he said.

“And I think the work of the Citizens Assembly and the Oireachtas committee represents the most comprehensive examination of this issue since the early 1990s in terms of the research and engagement with obstetricians, legal people and other non-governmental organisations.”

Reading reports

Mr Martin said that he was unable to read all the submissions made to the Oireachtas committee at the time due his other work as Fianna Fáil party leader. But he had spent Christmas reading up on the submissions and expected to complete that reading in the near future.

“I have done a fair degree of work over the Christmas period in terms of the Oireachtas committee’s research into the issue of abortion, catching up with many of the submissions made, and I will be making a comprehensive statement in due course,” he said

“I am nearing the completion of that . . . and will be making my position known vis-a-vis the Oireachtas overall recommendations very shortly,” he added.