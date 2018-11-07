Micheál Martin disciplines party figure over Fianna Fáil candidate ‘launch’ in North

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has moved to discipline party figures who last month participated in what appeared to be the launch of a candidate in Northern Ireland.

Mr Martin has sacked Mark Daly, a Kerry senator, as the party’s deputy leader in the Seanad. Mr Daly declined to comment when contacted.

In a statement on Wednesday, Fianna Fáil said Senator Lorraine Clifford Lee would take up Mr Daly’s position as party deputy leader in the Seanad, while Senator Ned O’Sullivan would take responsibility for foreign affairs, the Irish overseas and diaspora.

Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív also took part in the controversial candidate launch, but said he has yet to be contacted by senior party figures. Mr Ó Cuív is currently Fianna Fáil front-bench spokesman on rural affairs.

Mr Ó Cuív and Mr Daly attended the election launch of councillor Sorcha McAnespy, who is an independent councillor on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council a number of weeks ago.

She was unveiled as Fianna Fáil candidate for the Northern Ireland local elections at the event, but party headquarters later insisted no decision had been taken on “whether or not it will contest elections in the North”.

“It follows then that it has selected no candidate to contest these elections,” a statement at the time added. “Discussions between the party and the SDLP are ongoing and a statement on our future intentions will be made in due course.”

Fianna Fáil and the SDLP have been in discussions for some time on merging or co-operating, but no final decisions have been taken yet.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Daly said he accepts Mr Martin’s decision and “will continue to work hard on behalf of my constituents”.

“In my position as foreign affairs spokesperson, for the last number of years I have worked closely with John Deasy TD in his role as the Government’s US Envoy, our party spokespersons on foreign Affairs, members of the US Congress, as well as the White House on the proposed visas for Irish citizens.”

He said he has been “working closely” on a US visa deal for Irish people. “I have been working closely with all sides and hope to continue to assist in this important issue and if necessary go to DC, as we work to reach an agreement in the coming weeks.”

He said he will also continue to work on issues related to Irish unity and the Belfast Agreement.