‘Michael was mine and he was real’: Mother of Stardust victim thanks public for support

The mother of one of the Stardust victims has expressed her thanks to the people of Ireland “for never giving up” in their support of families and their ongoing appeal for a new inquest.

Forty-eight people died in the blaze at the Stardust nightclub in north Dublin on St Valentine’s Day in the early hours of Saturday, February 14th, 1981.

Gertrude Barrett’s 17-year-old son Michael was one of the victims of the fire.

“I want to thank the people of Ireland who have stayed with us and who have prayed with us and have never given up,” Ms Barrett told RTÉ Morning Ireland on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Attorney General Séamus Woulfe confirmed that new inquests will be held following a request last April from the families of the victims who have continued to campaign for answers as to the cause of the St Valentine’s Day tragedy.

Mr Woulfe said he is satisfied that the holding of fresh inquests is, on balance, in the public interest and in the interests of justice.

Ms Barrett said she wanted the public and the State to know that nobody was going to tell her what was going to be done about her son.

Even after 38 years no words could express her pain, she said. Her son’s remains had been returned to her in a body bag bearing the number 38. “They all lost their identity. Michael was mine and he was real. He didn’t come into the world as a number. When I was given my body bag after four days in the morgue I was told to get back to my life.”

Ms Barrett said she had heard about the new inquest on a radio news bulletin. “I froze in time, it was like it zapped me back all those years. I didn’t even cry, I couldn’t put my feelings into words.”

An appeal by former MEP Lynn Boylan, who had campaigned for the fresh inquest, for respect for the privacy of the families resonated with Ms Barrett who said that for many years she had been described as being “a Stardust family”.

“That’s what we became,” she said.