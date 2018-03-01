Michael Lynn expected to arrive back in Ireland today

Fugitive former solicitor Michael Lynn is expected to arrive back in Ireland today after Brazil’s authorities moved to fulfil an Irish extradition request, bringing to an end his 4½ year legal battle to avoid returning to the State.

Agents from Brazil’s federal police yesterday took the Mr Lynn from the Cotel remand prison in the northeastern city of Recife, where he has been held since his arrest in August 2013.

He was first brought for a medical examination to confirm he was fit for the journey back to Europe. Afterwards he was due to be taken to the international airport in Recife to be formally handed over to a team of gardaí tasked with escorting him back to Ireland.

The group was due to depart the city at 9.40pm Irish time on a flight to Frankfurt. Garda officers have been in Recife since Monday to coordinate Mr Lynn’s transfer into their custody with their Brazilian colleagues.

Mr Lynn was reportedly “tranquil” on leaving the prison, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“He was accepting of the situation. He said his goodbyes to everyone. He was well-liked as he never caused a problem during his time here,” the official said.

Debts

The Crossmolina, Co Mayo native is being sought in connection with alleged offences linked to the collapse of his property business which left debts of €80 million. He disappeared from Ireland after failing to appear for a court date in December 2007 and was subsequently struck off the roll of solicitors.

He eventually settled with his wife in Brazil and secured permanent residency following the birth of the couple’s first child in the country in August 2011.

He was arrested in August 2013 on foot of an extradition warrant that was issued following an agreement between Brazil and Ireland over how to handle such requests pending the conclusion of a formal extradition treaty.

Mr Lynn sought to have the request invalidated but in December 2014 Brazil’s supreme court voted to extradite. Since then his lawyers have waged a campaign to have the court revise the decision but in December of last year it formally instructed that he be turned over to Irish authorities. A final bid to derail the process in the High Court in Dublin failed last week.

The State has agreed to discount the time Mr Lynn spent in prison in Brazil from any possible sentence he receives in Ireland if he is found guilty and jailed for any of the 21 charges of alleged theft he now faces.