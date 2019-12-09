Michael Healy-Rae treated for smoke inhalation after Kerry fire

The Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae has been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in his office/shop earlier this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Kilgarvan village complex which houses his post office and sorting office as well as his political office and shop.

Gardaí are not treating the fire as suspicious and say all early indications are that it was accidental. Emergency services, including an ambulance from University Hospital Kerry, was dispatched to the scene and Mr Healy Rae was treated for smoke inhalation, it is understood.

Gardaí said they were currently at the scene of a small fire, which is believed to have broken out at 9am.

They also said Mr Healy-Rae was brought to University Hospital Kerry as a precaution. They said their enquiries are ongoing.