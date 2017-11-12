Michael Colgan: ‘The purpose of this statement is to apologise to any person I’ve hurt’

The former artistic director of the Gate Theatre Michael Colgan has responded to allegations of abuse of power and inappropriate behaviour and apologised for his “misjudged behaviour”.

In an article in the Sunday Independent Mr Colgan said he was “deeply distressed” at the realisation he had caused upset to co-workers and he sincerely apologises to “anyone who was ever made to feel upset”.

A number of former female employees at the Gate have made allegations of bullying and sexual harassment against Mr Colgan.

Mr Colgan said “I already knew I was not politically correct” and said he “often sacrificed proper conduct for a punch line”.

Mr Colgan said “My behaviour should not be equated with sexual crimes. I take serious issue with much of the recent press and social media references to me”

He continued “”We are living in a climate where to be accused is now enough to be deemed guilty”.

Theatre director Grace Dyas was the first woman to speak out.

The Gate has appointed an independent expert to investigate allegations of inappropriate behaviour and abuse of power by former director Mr Colgan.

The National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) has called for an independent investigation into the conduct and behaviour of Mr Colgan during his tenure at the Theatre.

