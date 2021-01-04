Met Éireann warns of ongoing icy cold snap with risk of snow

Drivers have been warned to take extra care as some of the coldest temperatures so far this winter are forecast for the coming days, followed by a likelihood of snow.

A status yellow weather warning for ice remains in place in the northeast, covering Counties Antrim, Armagh, Down and Derry until 11am on Tuesday.

Saturday saw the coldest night so far this winter with a low of -5.9 degrees in Co Roscommon.

This is expected, however, to be beaten on Tuesday night when temperatures fall as low as -6 degrees in the midlands and northwest.

Met Éireann said while Monday and Tuesday would have some bright and sunny spells, there is an ongoing danger from lingering frost and ice in some areas creating hazardous conditions.

Dublin is expected to be warmer, with temperatures falling to -1 or -2 degrees on Tuesday night.

Snow is forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday morning as rain moves in from the northwest. Snow will fall in places by Thursday morning, but will likely turn to sleet or rain on the east coast.

Cloudier conditions

In its detailed forecast, Met Éireann said cloudier conditions will prevail in parts of Leinster and east Munster with some wintry showers of rain, hail, sleet or snow.

Highest daytime temperatures will be in the range of 1 to 5 degrees, mildest along the east coast, in moderate northeast winds.

Met Éireann forecaster Gavin Gallagher said the most likely instances of snow would be in the midlands and northwest on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. “The low temperatures are most likely in Connacht, Ulster, Dublin, and the east coast will see temperatures falling to -2 or -3 degrees.”

Highest daytime temperatures are expected to be in the region of 2 to 4 degrees in light northwest breezes.

The outlook into next weekend is for mainly dry, cloudier conditions, less cold with daytime temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees on Saturday and 4 to 8 degrees on Sunday. Frost will be less widespread and less severe.

The AA said icy conditions are lingering on roads in some areas and advised drivers to take care on all routes. “Slow down and keep well back from other road users. Stick to main routes where possible as they are more likely to have been gritted,” it said.

The AA also reminded motorists of the Level 5 lockdown which restricts all non-essential travel to 5km.