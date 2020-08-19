Met Éireann warns of flooding as heavy rainfall forecast

A status orange wind warning will come into force for counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford on Wednesday as Storm Ellen hits Ireland.

Met Éireann said there is also a risk of flooding, with heavy rain forecast for the coming days.

The orange warning is in place from 9pm on Wednesday until midday on Thursday. A yellow wind warning is in place for the entire country from 9pm on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday.

Met Éireann has also issued an advisory for unseasonably wet and windy weather for the week.

It states that windy weather on Thursday and Friday may result in unsafe conditions on high ground, lakes and sea areas.

Weather advisories may be issued by Met Éireann to provide early information on potential hazardous weather beyond 48 hours.

Wednesday

It will be dry and cloudy for much of Wednesday morning, however outbreaks of rain in the south will extend gradually northwards. Parts of Ulster will remain dry until late afternoon.

Another spell of rain will move into the south and southwest on Wednesday evening, moving northwards with highest temperatures between 17 and 21 degrees.

It will be very windy and stormy from Wednesday evening. Rain in southern counties will move northwards accompanied by strong and gusty southerly winds, reaching gale force at times along southwestern and western coasts. Lowest temperatures will be between 10 and 14 degrees.

Thursday

Conditions will continue to be stormy along western coasts on Thursday morning and afternoon as heavy and thundery showers spread northwards along with some sunny spells.

Fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds will be stronger along exposed coasts throughout the day with gale force winds at times along western coasts. Highest temperatures will be between 16 to 19 degrees.

A further spell of wet and windy weather will move into Atlantic coastal counties early in the night, extending across the country overnight with further heavy and possibly thundery bursts. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds with near gale or gale force winds near coasts.

Friday

It will remain windy in many areas on Friday. The rain will clear to showers in the southern half of the country during the morning as the rain continues to push northeastwards. Highest temperatures of between 17 and 20 degrees, with showers continuing through the night, most frequent in Atlantic coastal counties with clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Saturday & Sunday

Saturday is due to be fresh and breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers, heaviest along the Atlantic coast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Showers will become more confined to the west and northwest overnight with the best of the clear spells over the midlands. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and just some sunny spells. It will feel cooler with highest temperatures generally of 14 to 18 degrees but reaching 19 degrees near southern coasts.