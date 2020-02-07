Met Éireann set to upgrade weather warnings as Storm Ciara approaches

Voters have been advised to go to the polls early on Saturday with heavy rain and strong winds set to hit the country from midday.

Met Éireann may upgrade its current yellow weather warning for the whole country to orange in some places as Storm Ciara makes landfall.

There is a yellow wind warning with gusts reaching 90-110km/h and a yellow rain warning with 80mm of rain expected on Saturday or Sunday. There is a possibility of coastal and spot flooding in the south and west of the country on both days.

Storm Ciara is due to hit Ireland and Britain on Sunday, but will be preceded by bad weather on Saturday, and Monday could see snow.

Met Éireann forecaster Aoife Murray said heavy rain will arrive into Connaught and west Ulster from midday and will spread across the country reaching the east coast by evening time.

“It will be wet and windy for the rest of the day,” she said. “There will be a brief respite on Saturday, but the winds will only ease off slightly. Everywhere is susceptible to heavy rain and with it damaging gusts on Sunday.”

Sunday morning will see the arrival of Storm Ciara which will bring with it possibly damaging gusts and gales along coasts.

Showers will follow in the afternoon. Temperatures will be between 10 and 12 degrees but temperatures will fall dramatically on Sunday night.

Monday and Tuesday could see snow in many places especially along the western seaboard. The highest chances of snow will be between Monday night and Tuesday morning and temperatures may be cold enough for lying snow on Tuesday morning.

Brokers Ireland has urged motorists to be extra careful to protect themselves and other road users during the inclement weather.

General Insurance Services director Cathie Shannon advised drivers to familiarise themselves with the detail of their car insurance policies and emergency numbers, in the event of a breakdown.

Having tyre pressure at the correct levels, as recommended by manufacturers, is particularly important, she said.

“Worn tyres can be extremely hazardous in poor weather conditions. Cold weather can decrease their pressure. Tyre depth should be about 3mm,” she said.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has advised people to stay away from coastal areas for the duration of Storm Ciara.