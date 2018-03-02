Met Éireann lifts blizzard warning, thousands without power as Storm Emma passes

Met Éireann has lifted its blizzard warning and has also removed its instruction for people to remain indoors after Storm Emma passed over the country last night, leaving almost 24,000 homes without power.

Many of those without power will not see their electricity restored until 8pm on Friday. An estimated 10,000 people, mainly in Co Limerick.

In a weather update issued at 7.30am on Friday, the forecaster said the blizzard conditions have passed.

Houses in Inchicore, south Dublin with their front doors blocked by drifting snow. Photograph: Gavin Ó Ceallacháin

However, a red level warning, the highest category, remains in place for snow with strong easterly winds for Munster, Leinster and County Galway until 6pm.

An orange level warning is in place in the rest of the country and many local and regional roads are impassable.

The forecaster said conditions remained very difficult and the public were advised continue to exercise high levels of caution for their own safety in the extreme cold, accumulated snow and icy conditions underfoot.

Heavy snowfalls and sub zero temperatures are forecast to continue on Friday.

A man in Co Cork has been seriously injured after suffering a fall on Thursday night. A second man was also injured in the same incident.

A car tries to navigate a snow covered road in Kinsale Co Cork, on Thursday. Photograph: Sarah and Cillian Fitzgerald

Do not drive

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Friday repeated the warning for people not to attempt to drive on roads.

“We’re still in state of red alert. It’s ok to go outside, but no unnecessary travel. The snow will continue to fall today,” he told RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy show.

“It’s going to take the weekend to get things back to normal.”

He said there will be crews trying to clear roads on Friday but it would not be possible to clear them all.

Mr Varadkar thanked all those who went to work in vital services during the severe weather. He urged the farming community to stay safe. “We know from previous severe weather events that most of the injuries and fatalities occur after the event and during the clean up. We ask people to bear that in mind and not to take any chances.”

The Taoiseach said he was reassured by public response to the weather alert, even if some had ignored it.

“People have been sending me texts pointing out what happened in UK. That didn’t happen here, there are eight hour tail backs on roads. I don’t know if they didn’t get word out early enough in Britain or whether people ignored it.”

“The record here in Ireland is that people do heed the advice. Some people say it was an over reaction or something like that, but that’s easily said. If we’d had had hundreds of people out on the roads last night, it would be a very different position this morning.”

National Emergency Co-ordination Group chairman Sean Hogan said on Friday morning the worst of the blizzard conditions had passed but that roads remained dangerous.

Storm Emma All the latest on the big freeze LIVE UPDATES

Gallery When Emma met the Beast: Your snow pics VIEW NOW

“Local authorities are out gritting to get it restored . . . but people should not be going on the roads,” he told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

Workers clear and grit paths in Blanchardstown on Thursday afternoon. Phohtograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

He also advised business owners to look at local conditions before deciding whether or not they should reopen.

The severe overnight conditions saw a number of people in Dublin stuck in their cars overnight as the vehicles became trapped in the snow. Dublin Fire Brigade assisted around 200 ambulances that were struggling to make it through the snow.

Homeless

The Peter McVerry Trust said 115 rough sleepers were allocated beds in the Extreme Cold Weather Accommodation last night. It said 21 people had remained outside, six of whom went to the shelter and one of whom stayed in a Garda station. It said 14 people refused access to the shelter.

All Irish Rail, Luas, Dublin Bus and the vast majority of Bus Éireann services are cancelled today. Cork and Shannon airports are closed and all flights into or out of Dublin Airport are cancelled until Saturday.

The freezing conditions and high snowfall are a consequence of the so-called ‘Beast From The East’ weather system colliding with Storm Emma which is approaching from the south with its 100km/h gales.

Power cuts and phone disruption

Derek Hynes of ESB Networks said 23,800 homes and businesses were without power, the vast majority in a triangle from Dundalk, Co Louth to Kildare, to South County Dublin.

ESB Networks said its crews would not be able to restore power in many places until 8pm on Friday. The company said it had restored power to more than 80,000 homes and businesses overnight. The largest fault was in Ringsend.

North Co Dublin was particularly hit with 9,000 without service, while 3,000 were without power in Navan, Co Meath and 2,500 in the Drogheda area.

Mr Hynes said crews were dealing with 10 “reasonably big faults” and advised people who still have power to charge up their phones and stock up with extra fuel if possible. ESB Networks is publishing service updates here.

A snow covered Dublin Aiport is seen on Thursday. Almost all transport networks across the country are at a standstill on Friday as a red weather alert is in place for many areas until 6pm. Photograph: Reuters

An estimated 10,000 homes have seen their telephone, broadband and mobile services disrupted. The majority of these are in the Co Limerick areas of Hospital, Pallasgreen, Murroe, Croom and Kilfinane where around 7,000 homes are without service.

Transport

Public transport will be an option for few people across the State with all Irish Rail, Dublin Bus and Luas services cancelled until Saturday. Most Bus Éireann services are also cancelled. There will be no flights in and out of Dublin or Cork airports until Saturday morning at the earliest.

Shannon Airport is also closed and Ryanair said all flights to and from Dublin, Cork, Kerry and Knock and Shannon airports due to depart on Friday have been canc elled. An estimated 250 people are understood to have slept overnight in the airport.

Conditions on much of the road network are described as extremely challenging on Friday morning. There are reports of some drivers being becoming trapped in their cars in Dublin. A number of hauliers are also reported to have become stuck.

There are very limited taxi services and long waiting times.

A senior Garda has warned the public to stay off the roads unless it is an emergency.

Superintendent Tom Murphy said it had been a very busy night for the emergency services and that a number of people had ignored warnings to stay off the road.

He said gardaí had to assist in rescuing stranded motorists in a number of areas. In one case the snow was so deep that had to ask the motorist to put her handbag on the roof of her car so they could locate it.

He told of another incident where a family took the children for drive to see the snow and ended up stranded.

There was another rescue of a motorist stranded outside Dublin Airport where they had parked to view planes landing.

The Leixlip Road pictured on Thursday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

“We would ask people not to use any vehicle unless it is an emergency. There is no guarantee that their entire journey would be clear. We need to allow road crews to salt and grit to get the roads clear, we don’t need stranded cars causing problems.”

He urged anyone who was stranded to remain in their car and to call 999 and they will get to them when they can.

Health service staff who cannot get to work or whose workplaces are closed will receive emergency leave with pay and will not have to make up the time, the Minister for Health confirmed.

All schools and colleges are to remain closed until next week and businesses have been urged to heed the weather warnings and consider the viability of opening and the safety of staff making their way to work.

The HSE said the National Ambulance Service was prioritising emergency calls and asked people to “consider if they have an absolute emergency situation before calling for an ambulance”. It is also advising people with hospital or healthcare appointments to contact facilities before making unnecessary journeys.

Water

Irish Water has asked people to conserve water in freezing temperatures to reduce the risk of interruption to supplies.

The company urged people not to run taps in a bid to avoid frozen water pipes and went so far as to ask people not to operate dishwashers or washing machines and to take showers instead of baths.

The head of operations at Irish Water, Catherine Walsh said that if people run taps it would reduce “precious” water supplies. Treatment plants are running at full capacity, she said.

A spokeswoman for the utility said there had been localised bursts in Dublin with a leak in Sandyford, which affected supply in the area, being repaired before the red alert came into effect.

There was a small burst in Firhouse where supplies were interrupted for a time. A plant failure has led to an immediate boil water notice in Aughrim, Co Wicklow.

In the south, a number of small local schemes with failed chlorination plants have led to precautionary boil water notices. High demand have led to a run-down of reservoirs, creating risks of restrictions.

In the west Irish Water has reported issues in east and north Galway with heavy demand putting pressure on plans. The plant in Carraroe suffered plant failure and the supply is restricted.

Ms Walsh called on the public to report any outages or burst pipes to 1850 278 278.