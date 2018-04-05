Met Éireann issues yellow rain alert and warns of flooding

There is a risk of spot flooding in parts of Leinster and Munster over the next day or so as heavy rainfall in expected, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for counties Kilkenny, Wexford, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary that will remain in place from 6pm on Thursday until 3pm on Friday. It said 25 to 30mm of rain is expected.

In counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford, where a yellow rainfall warning is also in place for the same period, 30 to 50 mm of rain is expected, bringing with it “the risk of spot flooding”.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), has appealed to road users to exercise caution while driving.

It said road users should check national and local weather updates and ensure local road and traffic conditions are safe before making a trip.

It issued a number of guidelines to individuals driving in wet conditions:

• It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front

• Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility

• Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists

• Be aware of the danger of aquaplaning especially on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and 120 km/h

• Check tyres and consider replacing them if the thread depth is below 3mm

• Use dipped headlights at all times of poor visibility to ensure you are seen by other motorists.

With added risks posed by wet or flooded roads the RSA has the following advice:

• If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think

• After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes

• Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic

• Watch out for washed out roads, earth slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and fallen or falling objects.

In terms of advice to pedestrians and cyclists, it said:

• Be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt

• Walk on a footpath, not in the street. Walk on the right hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.