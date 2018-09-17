Met Éireann issues tropical storm warning

Rainfall warnings have been issued for parts of the country for Monday as a downgraded tropical storm Helene moves closer to the southeast of Ireland.

Met Éireann has issued yellow rainfall warnings for counties Galway and Mayo from midday on Monday to midnight as asociated weather fronts bring heavy rain with a risk of flooding. Between 25 mm and 40 mm of rain are predicted over parts of west Galway and Mayo.

During the day it will become warm and humid with highest temperatures of 17-21 degrees and lowest overnight temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees.

Current forecasts indicate that south to southeast winds will reach gale or strong gale force over the Celtic Sea and Irish Sea but will be frest to strong over land.

On Monday night, rain will spread eastwards across Ireland bringing heavy rain to many areas for a time and a risk of spot flooding. The rain will clear overnight.

The meteorological service also said yellow level warning criteria might be reached in counties Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow, Dublin, Meath and Louth if necessary.