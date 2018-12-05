Met Éireann issues status yellow wind warning

Met Éireann has issued a wind warning for late Thursday and Friday morning, with wet and stormy conditions forecast for western counties especially.

The yellow wind warning applies to counties in Connacht as well as Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick and will come into place at 10pm on Thursday and remain in place until 9am Friday.

Southwest winds are expected to reach speeds of 55-65km/h with gusts of 90-110km/h, strongest near coasts where these limits may be exceeded for a short period late on Thursday night.

A second, marine warning has been issued for small craft, valid all day Thursday. South to southwest winds are expected to increase to force 6 or 7 during the day on all Irish coasts.

Status yellow warnings are the lowest of Met Éireann’s three weather warning categories. Others are status orange and - the most severe - status red.

In its outlook for the coming days, Met Éireann said Wednesday night would be generally cloudy and misty with rain push into the west after midnight and then spreading countrywide by morning. Southerly winds will be light at first but will increase to fresh and gusty with the rain. Temperatures will rise everywhere overnight and will be between 10 and 12 degrees by dawn.

On Thursday is set to be a rather cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, persistent at first, but easing during the afternoon with some bright or sunny spells developing. Winds will be moderate to fresh from the southwest. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Thursday night is expected to be wet and very windy and there is the risk of stormy conditions in the northwest. Persistent rain will clear eastwards with showers following from the west and it will turn colder. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with strong to gale force southwest winds, increasing to strong gale force along the west and northwest coast.

Friday will be a cold, blustery day with bright or sunny spells and heavy showers feeding in from the west. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, Met Éireann said.

On Saturday morning, another band of rain will arrive on the west coast and will spread eastwards across the country, clearing during the afternoon with showers following.