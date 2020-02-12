Met Éireann issues status yellow ice and snow warning for some counties

Drivers have been urged to exercise caution due to icy conditions on many roads around the country following low overnight temperatures.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for snow and ice for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth and Wicklow. It comes into effect at 8pm until 10am on Thursday.

The forecaster said it would be “icy in parts tonight with wintry outbreaks”, and that there would be “some snow accumulations possible before morning, mainly across the north and on higher ground elsewhere”.

Many parts of the country are currently experiencing icy conditions and wintery showers.

The lowest temperature overnight was -1.2 degrees in Moorepark, Co Cork. For the main, temperatures hovered around freezing.

AA Roadwatch said it has been “very icy” on the roads this morning in many places, especially in inland areas. “Ice is lingering in parts, especially in sheltered spots and high ground so caution is advised,” it said.

“In any affected areas, it will take much longer to stop a vehicle, so slow down and avoid any harsh acceleration or braking.”

Road conditions are said to be “quite icy” in the Athlone area, while more icy conditions have been reported on a number of secondary roads around Tipperary, especially around the Thurles and Borrisoleigh areas.

In general, caution is advised on routes across the county.

Both routes through the Sally Gap – the Old Military Rd (R115) and the Roundwood/Manor Kilbride Rd (R759) in Co Wicklow – remain closed until further notice due to very icy conditions.

In Kerry, the Loo Bridge/Kenmare Rd (R569) is closed until further notice just off the N22 due to storm damage. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to/from Kenmare and Kilgarvan.

Icy conditions are starting around Ballinasloe, Co Galway, are beginning to thaw but continued caution is advised.

Met Éireann meteorologist Siobhan Ryan said weather conditions would “go downhill” but not until later on Wednesday.

“A low pressure system that is going to move up from the mid-Atlantic is going to steer in,” she said. “Some rain will probably really reach the southwest of Ireland in the afternoon.

“During the evening hours, after dark, we’re going to see some wet and windy weather moving up countrywide. There will be widespread falls of rain through the early part of tonight.

“There will be come wintery precipitation mainly up over the north midlands and Ulster. There will definitely be some snowfall and widespread falls of sleet at the very minimum.

“There may be a requirement for a snow and ice warning tonight but it will probably be confined to Ulster.”

Ms Ryan said there would be a “gradual deterioration” from Friday ahead of the expected arrival of Storm Dennis over the weekend.

That will bring “high volumes of rain”, she said, as well as a “sustained spell of high winds” for 48 hours straight over the weekend. It will be “very windy, very wet and possibly stormy”, Ms Ryan said.