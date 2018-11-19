Met Éireann issues rainfall warning for Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath

Met Éireann has issued a rainfall warning for Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath, forecasting persistent showers from early on Tuesday afternoon.

The national meteorological service issued a status yellow warning on Monday afternoon and is predicting rainfall accumulations of between 22mm and 35mm between Tuesday at midday and Wednesday midday.

Status yellow is one of the three categories of alert issued by Met Éireann and it is to notify those who are at risk because of their location and/or activity, and to allow them to take preventative action. It is the lowest level of weather warning issued by the forecaster.

Yellow-level weather alerts are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population, but only to those exposed to risk by nature of their location and/or activity.

A small craft warning is also in place and Met Éireann said east to northeast winds would reach force 6 on all Irish coasts overnight and during Tuesday.