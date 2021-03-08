Met Éireann issues alert ahead of heavy rain and strong winds

The good weather which has been around since the beginning of the month is set to come to an abrupt end on Wednesday.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for the counties of Galway, Clare, Limerick, Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Wexford for Wednesday.

The warning is valid from 12pm on Wednesday through to Thursday morning at 6am with gusts ranging from 80 to 110km/h along exposed coasts.

After a period of settled weather with cloudless skies and rising temperatures, the coming days will feel like a disappointment.

Heavy rain and blustery conditions are expected for the foreseeable future. The rain will push into the west on Tuesday afternoon and becoming widespread by early evening.

Wednesday will be a wet day everywhere and the pattern will remain for the rest of the week.

Several depressions

Met Éireann forecaster Paul Downes said the high pressure that had brought a welcome spell of fine weather has dissipated and a strong jetflow out to the west is fuelling several depressions tracking from the southwest towards Ireland.

“There are hints a week out of better weather,” he said. “But there is not much confidence in it yet. It looks unsettled for the next week.”

The winds will remain in place on Thursday with widespread heavy showers, some of hail and thunder.

Friday will bring a mix of sunny spells and further showers. It is looking very unsettled for the weekend with windy conditions remaining dominant.