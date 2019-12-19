Met Éireann ‘has questions to answer’ over storm warning

Met Éireann “has questions to answer” regarding the adequacy on a one-hour- warning for a category orange storm which caused flooding on the west coast, swamping up to 50 cars and forcing a ship onto rocks, inn Co Galway as well as bringing down trees in Cos Galway and Mayo.

That is according to local councillors who have said the short notice prevented Galway City Council closing the promenade and aquarium car parks, and warning people to stay indoors.

Among the forecasters’ critics were the harbour master of the Port of Galway Captain Brian Sheridan, the city’s mayor Mike Cubbard and local area councillors in west Galway .

A fallen tree blocking the Ballymoneen Road at Knocknacarra early on Thursday morning following Storm Elsa in Galway. Photograph: Joe O’Shaughnessy

Mayo County Council issued a statement saying the storm caused “significant damage across the county” and noted the short notice of the orange wind warning which brought down some 30 trees. A spokesman said the timing of the notice affected the council’s ability to mobilise crews and warn members of the public to stay indoors.

On Wednesday night, Met Éireann appeared focussed on the south of the country, where Cork had been the subject of an status orange wind warning, the second most severe, until at least until 9pm.

Salthill, The Spanish Arch and The Galway Docks are badly flooded. High tide is not forecasted until 23:00 so this will get far worse for homes and businesses in the areas affected.



A full emergency response has been issued by The Chief Executive of GCC. pic.twitter.com/M36iLe82Yp — Cllr. Eddie Hoare (@EddieHoareFG) December 18, 2019 Roads blocked - Tree down just west of Barna village and on Ballymoneen Road, Knocknacarra. People advised to stay indoors. pic.twitter.com/csM4LQCtgq — Cllr. Eddie Hoare (@EddieHoareFG) December 18, 2019

As the evening progressed a status orange wind warning for Galway and Mayo was issued at 8pm, valid from 9pm, but Galway West councillor Donal Lyons said the storm had already hit the Salthill area, combining with high tide and an Atlantic surge that flooded the promenade, aquarium car parks and some properties in the area. He said Met Éireann had “questions to answer” over this.

Mr Lyons said a number of the motorists had parked their cars and gone to a local cinema while the council had not got the opportunity to deliver timely advice to people to stay indoors and expect road closures.

The Harbourmaster of the Port of Galway Brian Sheridan said he was furious at the lack of warning after a cargo ship making deliveries to the Aran islands was thrown up on rock armour when it broke one of its moorings. The 39-metre Saoirse na Mara sustained considerable damage during the height of the winds at around 8pm.

Galway City Mayor Mike Cubbard said council staff, Met Éireann and the OPW had met on Wednesday during the day and “there were no red flags raised of that significance.”

He said Galway was well prepared for floods but needed a warning to put barriers in place. He said a lot of buildings in the docks area could have been protected. “People will blame local authorities but we are dependent on Met Éireann”.

Mr Cubbard said he was not satisfied to hear Met Éireann defend its role saying it had a wind warning in place. “A yellow wind warning was in place. by the time it was upgraded to an orange warning issued at 8pm and valid for 9pm onwards, the storm had already struck it is not good enough for them to say that,” he said.

Met Éireann said its forecaster was preparing a weather bulletin and would return calls later this afternoon.