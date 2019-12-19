Met Éireann defends short notice for weather warning after storm damage

Met Eireann has defended the one-hour warning upgrading Storm Elsa from yellow to orange level in Mayo and Galway. The storm caused flooding on the west coast on Wednesday night, swamping up to 50 cars in Galway city and forcing a ship onto rocks.

A spokeswoman said the guidance it used was uncertain right up to the last hour. “Weather forecasting is not an exact science - there is a lot of uncertainty in it,” she said.

Local councillors said the short notice prevented Galway City Council closing the promenade and aquarium car parks.

Met Eireann said the yellow warning that was issued countrywide also included an orange marine warning, which was issued on Tuesday evening, 24 hours before the storm hit.

“The guidance we were using didn’t capture its level and it was a critical event. We got the warning out when we could with the data available to us,” the spokeswoman said.

“Unfortunately, weather is weather and we have no control over it. We do the best with what we have.”

“The nature of weather forecasting is that it is never certain. All we can do is issue the warning we see fit. We did issue a sea area warning which said there would be storm-force winds offshore and as we all know, weather doesn’t stop at the coast. Sea warnings include the bays too. This should be considered when looking at the forecast.”

Among the forecasters’ critics were the harbour master of the Port of Galway Captain Brian Sheridan, the city’s mayor Mike Cubbard and local area councillors in west Galway .

On Wednesday night, Met Éireann issued a status orange wind warning for Galway and Mayo was issued at 8pm, valid from 9pm.

Galway West councillor Donal Lyons said the storm had already hit the Salthill area, combining with high tide and an Atlantic surge that flooded the promenade, aquarium car parks and some properties in the area. He said Met Éireann had “questions to answer” .

Mr Lyons said a number of the motorists had parked their cars and gone to a local cinema while the council had not got the opportunity to deliver timely advice to people to stay indoors and expect road closures.

The Harbourmaster of the Port of Galway Brian Sheridan said he was furious at the lack of warning after a cargo ship making deliveries to the Aran islands was thrown up on rock armour when it broke one of its moorings. The 39-metre Saoirse na Mara sustained considerable damage during the height of the winds at around 8pm.

Galway City Mayor Mike Cubbard said council staff, Met Éireann and the OPW had met on Wednesday during the day and “there were no red flags raised of that significance.”

He said Galway was well prepared for floods but needed a warning to put barriers in place. He said a lot of buildings in the docks area could have been protected. “People will blame local authorities but we are dependent on Met Éireann”.

Mayo County Council said the storm caused “significant damage across the county” and noted the short notice of the orange wind warning which affected the council’s ability to mobilise crews and warn members of the public to stay indoors.