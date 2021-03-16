Message from Irish Times Editor: Thank you for your support

For the past year, The Irish Times has been brought to you from homes around Ireland and beyond.

Our journalism – online and print, through words, pictures, videos, podcasts and graphics – has been produced remotely, in more challenging times than we could ever have envisaged.

This has been made possible by a committed team of journalists, commercial, IT and support staff, and our colleagues at the Citywest print plant, who have ensured the newspaper was printed and circulated Monday to Saturday over the past 52 weeks.

Although our office has been closed, we appreciate how fortunate we are to have been able to continue to work when many others have been unable to do so. We’re conscious, most of all, of the individuals and families who have borne the huge personal cost of the pandemic.

The story of Covid-19 still has some way to go. As you respond to it, The Irish Times will continue to be here for you – our readers and subscribers.

Thank you for your support.

Paul O’Neill Editor