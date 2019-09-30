Men who died in crash on Clare/Limerick border are named

Gardai have confirmed the identities of two Limerick men, who died when a car went on fire after it crashed into a barrier and a wall on the Clare/Limerick border early on Thursday .

A Garda spokesman confirmed the two victims are Patrick Hogan (30) from Brown’s Quay, Thomondgate, Limerick and Jonathan Healy (24) from Creagh Avenue, Kileely, Limerick.

Postmortems on the mens bodies were completed last Friday, however a spokesman said that, “for operational reasons we are not releasing details”.

“The collision is being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision”, they added.

Gardai believe Mr Healy and Mr Hogan were one of four males travelling in a car that left theroad, at Quinpool, near Parteen, at about midnight last Thursday.

Mr Healy will repose at Cross’s Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, on Tuesday evening. The Limerick father will be laid to rest in Meelick, Co Clare, following 11am requiem mass, at St Munchin’s Church, , Limerick on Wednesday. Mr Hogan’s funeral arrangements have yet to be released.

Mr Hogan’s 12-year-old nephew, who was also found at the scene, was being treated for serious burn injuries at St James’s Hospital in Dublin. A fourth male was being treated for injuries at University Hospital Limerick.