Men tied-up in armed raid on home of business owners

Gardaí have launched a manhunt for a gang who carried out an armed raid on a house in Co Donegal last night.

The raid happened at the home of business-owners in Malin yesterday evening.

The couple who own the house at Beaugh, Malin were at a wedding when the gang raided their house.

The couple’s two sons were in the house and the armed and masked gang tied them up.

They escaped with an undisclosed sum of money.

The young men were not injured but were left terrified after their ordeal. The family whose home was raided are very well-known in the area and operate a fish processing business nearby.

Gardaí have sealed-off the house and are awaiting forensic officers to carry out a full investigation in a bid to trace the gang.

Gardaí have not yet released details on the raid.

However, local people are shocked by the raid in the normally quiet village on the Inishowen Peninsula.

One woman whose knows the family said: “They are such a lovely couple and a lot of locals were at the wedding.

“One of the sons lives away but he must have been home for holidays or the weekend.

“It’s an awful thing to happen and they must have been terrified.

“Thankfully, nobody was hurt but to think this happened just up the road is just awful. This kind of thing never happens in Malin.”