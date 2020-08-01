Meath gardaí seek public help in tracing missing teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenaged boy who who went missing from Carlanstown, Kells, Co Meath last Thursday evening.

Reece Atkinson (16) is described as being approximately 5 ft 8 in in height with a slim build, blue eyes, and short, dark blonde hair.

He is known to frequent the Castlebellingham and Drogheda areas of Co Louth.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on (046) 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.