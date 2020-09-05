McDonald’s employee in Drogheda tests positive for Covid-19

An employee at a McDonald’s restaurant in Drogheda has tested positive for Covid-19 although the fast food chain has expressed confidence health measures it has in place will allow it to continue trading as normal.

The Irish Times understands that the part-time employee tested positive for the virus after attending an event outside of work hours and was not displaying any symptoms before receiving the positive result.

All staff have been informed of the diagnoses and the restaurant has been deep-cleaned “as a precautionary measure”.

The employee is now self-isolating.

“As soon as we were informed, the restaurant was deep cleaned by an external cleaning company, and we contacted all restaurant employees,” a spokesman for the restaurant chain said.

“ We have a number of safety measures in place to help keep our people safe, including Perspex screens, temperature checks at the start of each shift, maintaining a two metre distance from others as much as possible, face coverings, regular hand washing and the use of hand sanitiser.”