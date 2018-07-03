McDonald gives strong indication Sinn Féin will stand against Higgins

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has given the strongest indication yet that her party will run a candidate against Michael D Higgins for the presidency later this year.

Ms McDonald said her party’s ard comhairle - its executive board - will make a decision on the matter on Saturday, July 14th.

She again repeated her personal view that an election should take place while maintaining the final decision will be for the party’s executive.

Party sources said the view that the party should run a candidate has hardened in recent weeks - particularly since Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said his party will support Mr Higgins.

While the initial view was mixed, with many saying Sinn Féin should support Mr Higgins, Mr Martin’s decision swayed opinion towards standing a candidate, said one source, who pointed out Fianna Fáil weakness should not prevent Sinn Féin from competing

“On the issue of the presidential election, we are aware that we will have to call this one in the near future,” Ms McDonald told reporters at Leinster House. “We are currently working our way through our options.”

She said one option is to facilitate an entry into the presidential race - by allowing its TDs and councillors support an aspiring candidate - even if Sinn Féin does not stand a candidate itself.

“Of course that would be an option. I have said and I don’t mean this as any expression of disrespect to President Michael D Higgins, who I think is a fine individual personally and politically and a person for whom I have the utmost respect.

“I do believe, as a matter of principle, the person who occupies the highest office in the land, ought to have an electoral sanction and mandate behind them. I don’t think it is appropriate that the incumbent simply rolls into another term of office seamlessly.”

The Dublin Central TD said a presidential election offerd a different opportunity than a general election to have a debate about the future of the country.

She also strongly hinted that Sinn Féin would use it to talk about Brexit and a united Ireland, the role of women in society, and other issues.

An election, she said, provides a “platform for a very healthy debate about Ireland” and “offers that kind of broad based conversation for Irish people to participate in”.

Sinn Féin sources also said if they run a candidate it is likely to be of a “younger generation”.