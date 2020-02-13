Mayo wins for a change - Winning €17m lottery ticket sold in West

The winner of Wednesday night’s EuroMillions jackpot worth €17 million has yet to come forward, the National Lottery has said.

A spokesman for the National Lottery confirmed on Thursday that the winning ticket was sold in Co Mayo. This is the third EuroMillions jackpot to be won in the county since the EuroMillions began in 2004.

The winning numbers are: 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 and the Lucky Star numbers are 06 and 10.

It is also the first jackpot won in Ireland this year, and the 15th Irish EuroMillions jackpot win overall.

The spokesman for the National Lottery appealed to players across Mayo to “check their tickets to see if they are Ireland’s newest multi-millionaire”.

“We’re delighted to announce that this €17 million golden EuroMillions ticket was sold in the green and red county,” he said.

“Mayo is a really lucky county when it comes to EuroMillions wins as amazingly this is the third Mayo jackpot win. This means that 20 per cent of all Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners come from the Heather County.”

The first Mayo EuroMillions jackpot was won in April 2014 when a prize worth €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

Three years later, Mayo got its second winner, again in Castlebar, when a syndicate from the West of Ireland won €29 million in July 2017.

The spokesman said the National Lottery would announce the location of the store where the latest winning ticket was sold on Friday.

“We are asking all our Mayo players to check their EuroMillions tickets carefully,” he said.

“Also we’d like to remind our players that this €17 million wasn’t the only prize won in Mayo this week as another lucky EuroMillions player in Mayo scooped €500,000 after winning the EuroMillions Plus top prize.

“This ticket was sold in Easons store on Main Street, Castlebar in Co Mayo. Hopefully all this Mayo EuroMillions luck can rub off on the Gaelic football side in their quest for Sam.

“If you do happen to be one of these lucky ticket-holders please try to remain calm and be sure to sign the back of the ticket.

“Keep this valuable piece of paper safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”