May bank holiday weekend weather will be cool and sunny

It will be dry and sunny this bank holiday weekend, as it was during the Easter bank holiday weekend.

However, there will be a marked drop in temperatures in comparison with Easter which was one of the warmest on record with highs of 22 degrees.

Thursday

Thursday will see the best temperatures with a range of between 12 to 15 degrees dropping to between 4 and 5 degrees at night.

It will feel notably colder for the rest of the weekend with a stiff northerly breeze setting in.

Friday & Saturday

Friday will see temperatures of between 9 and 11 degrees. It will be slightly warmer on Saturday, but getting notably colder on Saturday night.

The nights will be clear and chilly with lows around freezing allowing grass frost to develop.

Sunday & Monday

The dry, sunny and cool temperatures will persist into Sunday and Monday with highs of 12 degrees on Sunday. It will be cold again at night.

On Monday there will be a few light showers across the north of the country, but it will mostly stay dry and the same pattern will persist into the middle of next week.

Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said there will be a “touch of frost” on the ground over the coming days which is unusual, but not unprecedented for May.

The combination of high pressure and a cool northerly flow of air will keep temperatures low for the weekend. “That’s why there won’t be much heat in it,” he said.