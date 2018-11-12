Maurice McCabe tells of whistleblower turmoil

Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe will say on a television documentary due to air tonight that if he had known at the outset what was facing him he “would never have done it”.

Mr McCabe who retired from An Garda Síochána last month has said how he suffered abuse on social media, which included pictures of a plastic rat with the caption “Maurice”.

The Disclosures Tribunal found former Garda commissioner Martin Callinan and Supt David Taylor engaged in a “campaign of calumny” against Sgt McCabe. The tribunal found this was done by the two men to denigrate Sgt McCabe in response to his whistleblowing.

In a documentary set to be aired on RTÉ One on Monday night, Mr McCabe recalls how he raised concerns of misconduct while he was sergeant in Bailieborough Garda station, Co Cavan.

Mr McCabe says that when he raised concerns “what I was hoping for is that the issues that I reported would be investigated. And that I would get back into position as sergeant in charge and they’d say, ‘yes, I was right to highlight these issues’. If I had to know then what was facing me, I would never have done it, never.”

Mr McCabe’s wife Lorraine tells of being “afraid” at the time that he was “getting into deep water. He was just pushing things too far. It wouldn’t be me, I would have walked away.”

Slur

In the two-part documentary, Mr McCabe and his wife outline how they became aware that photographs of a plastic rat, which had been pierced with darts by off-duty officers and posted online with his name written underneath.

“They had a plastic rat and it showed them sticking darts into it. And it also showed . . . obscene sexual gestures with the rat and underneath the photographs was the word ‘Maurice’,” he says. “Then there was a comment ‘cheese eating rat bastard’ underneath.”

Mrs McCabe who describes the photographs as “nasty” and “awful”, says they gave them an indication of the animosity her husband faced.

“It just gave us a complete sense of the feeling towards him,” she says. “I can remember just being across the road and coming home one afternoon. Just walking up the drive and I’m thinking, ‘God, like it’s a lovely house, the gardens are lovely, everything looks lovely, if you only knew the turmoil that was inside’.”

Mr Cabe also says a rumour that he had left his wife was being spread by a Garda.

“I confronted him (the garda) a few days afterwards. I seen him on the street, I pulled up and told him I haven’t left my wife and he said, ‘oh somebody came into the station and told me that’. I said, ‘you should have checked that out before you spread it’.”