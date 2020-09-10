Mater Private group says €275 Covid test fee will now be covered by all health insurers

Industry Correspondent

The Mater Private Healthcare Group ha s said it has reached a deal with health insurers to cover the cost of Covid-19 screening and testing for in-patients and out-patients at its facilities in Dublin, Cork, and Limerick.

The hospital had come under fire in the summer after it unilaterally put in place charges of €275 for people undergoing an in-patient day procedure and €75 for a diagnostics out-patient test.

The group, which includes the Mater Private hospitals in Dublin and Cork, said in the absence of an agreement with health insurers at the time it had no alternative other than to bill subscribers directly for the costs.

However it said on Thursday that all costs associated with Covid-19 screening and testing would from now on be fully covered by the patient’s insurer.

It also said that patients holding insurance policies with VHI, Irish Life Health (ILH), Laya Healthcare, ESB, Garda Medical Aid (GMA), and Prison Officers Medical Aid Society (POMAS) who had incurred a Covid-19 surcharge would be fully reimbursed by the hospital in the coming weeks.

The Mater Private Healthcare Group said: “We took the decision from the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to adopt a series of additional quality, safety and risk management measures that would assure the health and safety of everyone who enters our hospitals and give comfort and reassurance to all.”

“We are pleased to have reached an amicable agreement with all of our insurers partners, meaning our patients will no longer incur any fees for these additional measures which will remain in place as we navigate the delivery of healthcare through the challenges of Covid-19.”