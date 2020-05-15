Mater identified as hospital which reported 244 Covid-19 cases late

The Mater hospital in Dublin is the unidentified hospital said to have reported hundreds of cases of Covid-19 up to six weeks late, The Irish Times has learned.

The 244 cases from the occupational health department of the Mater cover the period March 16th to May 12th, according to an internal Department of Health note.

The hospital, which is the main infectious diseases hospital in the State, insists it has complied with all its reporting requirements though it says the data may not have been “accurately captured”.

A hospital reported hundreds of cases of the virus this week, though some date back to mid-March, Thursday’s briefing of the National Public Health Emergency Team was told.

At the briefing, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said NPHET had only just learned that one hospital had reported several hundred cases of Covid-19.

Dr Holohan, who declined to name the hospital, said NPHET was trying to establish the full facts.

He declined to say whether there would be consequences for the hospital and said he did not know whether the contacts of the cases involved had been traced.

The Mater says contact tracing on all the 244 cases has been completed.

The extra cases accounted for more than half of the 426 new cases of the disease reported by NPHET on Thursday.

Contacted by The Irish Times, a Mater spokeswoman said: “The Mater Hospital has reported all cases of Covid-19 positive results to the relevant authorities on a daily basis. At all times the Mater Hospital provided the information that the HSE required and met all legal requirements to report infectious diseases.

“All of this information is correct and up to date. We are working with the HSE to understand why the provided data may not have been accurately captured.

“The Mater Hospital has also carried out comprehensive contact tracing on every single member of staff who tested positive for Covid-19 through our occupational health department in line with best practice.”

More than 300 staff at the Mater have tested positive for Covid-19 and a further 1,500 have self-isolated following contact tracing.

Under the regulations for disease reporting, notification should be made by a medical practitioner “as soon as he becomes aware or suspects that a person on whom he is in professional attendance is suffering from or is the carrier of an infectious disease”.

In addition, there is a requirement to give “immediate preliminary notification” to a Medical Officer of Health in the case of certain specified notifiable diseases, including Covid-19.

More to follow.