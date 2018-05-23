Massive No sign near Dublin’s Hell Fire Club taken down

A very large No sign erected on Dublin’s Montpellier Hill by a group campaigning against the repeal of the Eighth Amendment on Tuesday has been removed.

A spokesman for the group said the landowner receieved threatening calls to his home during the night and decided to remove the sign “for the sake of his wife”.

The sign is reminiscent of one which appeared on the side of Ben Bulben in Co Sligo recently and which was also dismantled shortly thereafter.

The message on Montpellier Hill, below the Hell Fire Club, south of Dublin city, was erected at about 5pm on Tuesday. It was 49m tall, a spokesman for the No campaigners said, with the letter N measuring 6m wide. It had been removed by Wednesday morning.

“The sign is placed in a privately owned field and is guarded by a large bull that is currently grazing in the field. Placing the bull in the field was seen as a necessity following the removal of the Benbulben sign at the weekend by pro-abortion activists,” the spokesman said.