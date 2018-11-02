Mary Robinson says Travellers were demonised during presidential campaign

A tendency to “demonise the other” flared up during the Irish presidential election, Mary Robinson has said in relation to the recent campaign.

The former president, appearing on RTÉ’s Late Late Show, was asked her views on the surge in popularity of controversial candidate Peter Casey following his remarks on the Travelling community.

“I remember how hard we had to work to make sure that people did understand and respect the Travelling community and there is always beneath the surface a tendency to want to demonise the other, be threatened [by] the other, not respect the other,” she said.

“And I think that can flare up as it seems to have done in this election. I think it happens and it happens with populism.”

Ms Robinson said she had not followed the election very closely but was glad to see Michael D Higgins returned to office for another term, saying that while he had initially said he would not run he seemed to have found he had more to offer in the role.

During her appearance last night, she addressed a wide range of political subjects, remarking on how US president Donald Trump was a bully whom she had not met and had no particular wish to.

However, she said as the newly appointed chair of the Elders – an international organisation of public figures noted as elder states people – she would meet with the US president.

“And I would shake his hand and I would try to reason with him. But I would be very sceptical about the whole basis of that reasoning,” she said. “What I see of where he’s at and just how preoccupied he is about himself. It’s all about him. Even when he goes to funerals; even when he goes to commiserate with people, it’s about how they treated him. Come on.”

Ms Robinson also addressed climate change, noting Ireland’s need for policies in the area and confirming her newly acquired status as a pescatarian.

On that note, she mentioned the recent move by Bord na Móna to lay off hundreds of employees, a move she said was right but that would disrupt the lives of many in the midlands. “We have time to have a better, safer, healthier, renewable energy future. And I admire Bord na Móna for taking a tough decision,” she said.