Martin rules out election in 2019, saying it would not be in the national interest

The Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has agreed to a one-year extension of the confidence and supply agreement which underpins the Government.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Mr Martin said the chaos in the British political system meant that a no deal Brexit was now more likely. “Circumstances have changed” and the Irish political system must respond to this, he said.

“Business as usual is not acceptable.”

The decision to extend the agreement follows a series of meetings between negotiating teams from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and the party leaders met to discuss the future of the agreement on Tuesday night.

Mr Martin said that it is not in the national interest to have an election next year, and said that the offer from his party to the Government is “unprecedented for a minority government in its situation”

“We’re in a time of heightened danger for Ireland as the risk of a no deal Brexit increases,” he said.

Both Mr Varadkar and Mr Martin will be in Brussels in the coming days, where the Taoiseach is expected to attend the European Council.

Mr Martin will be attending a meeting of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) group, to which Fianna Fáil is aligned.

It has been widely expected that Mr Martin would offer to extend the deal which underpins the Fine Gael led minority government for a year, albeit pending further negotiations and conditions.

Members of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have been meeting in recent weeks to review the deal which has supported the minority Government for the best part of three years.

The deal will reach the end of its life span once a number of votes to secure the passage of next year’s budget through the Oireachtas are complete as Fianna Fáil had agreed to prop up the administration through three budgets.

Earlier this week, Mr Martin told the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting that the review of the confidence and supply deal to date had identified issues in the areas of health and housing, but that Brexit was a serious issue which was causing public anxiety.

He told TDs and senators on Tuesday that Fianna Fáil has come a long way as a party, and trustworthy.

Those present took what Mr Martin was saying as a strong indication that he intends to extend the confidence and supply deal, although he did not specifically say so. Another indication was a warning from the party leader that the coming period will be challenging for Fianna Fáil.

One TD said: “He said he is clear in his own head that he knows what is in the best interests of the party and the country.”

Mr Varadkar had asked Mr Martin to agree to hold the next general election in the summer of 2020.

Mr Martin then wrote to Mr Varadkar suggesting that both agree not to collapse the Government until at least March, when the European Parliament was expected to formally ratify the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Mr Martin told his TDs that his letter Mr Varadkar, offering to underpin the Government until March, had anticipated volatility in the Brexit process but added that the volatility had some sooner than expected.

He said consistency and stability is important for Ireland, and that the confidence and supply agreement had provided that. Mr Martin also contrasted the stability in Dublin with the current political crisis in London.